Parents Of Trainee Nurses Protest ‘Exorbitant’ Tuition Fees

Library Image Related Stories Parents of students undergoing training at the Nursing and Midwifery Training College (NMTC) at Teshie, Accra, have called on the Ministry of Health (MoH) to set up a committee of enquiry to investigate what they describe as “unapproved exorbitant tuition fees” being charged by the college.



The said fees, according to the parents, were being charged by authorities of the college on the blind side of the state.



The parents who could not hide their frustrations complained to Today yesterday about what they said were “outrageous” demands being made by the school authorities.



Many parents who spoke to Today on condition of anonymity indicated that over the period, authorities of the state-owned college have assumed a posture of running the college like a private entity at the detriment of the students.



According to the parents, the authorities were currently charging higher tuition fees than even private nursing training colleges as well as making ridiculous and sickening demands of items such as bags of cement and floor tiles from students as part of their prospectus.



The parents cited, for instance, that in August 2015, the bill for NAC9 first year students was GH¢2,552.00 in addition to GH¢615.00 text books fee which was mandatory for all the students.