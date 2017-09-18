Police On The Heels Of Woman Harbouring Robbers

Related Stories The Sissala East District Police Command has launched a manhunt for a woman who is believed to be harbouring some suspected robbers who are terrorizing residents of the area.



ASP Stephen Abanga, the Sissala East District Police Commander said the woman houses the suspects who are mostly from Burkina Faso.



He made this known on Tumu-based Radford FM after two suspects were arrested when they attempted robbing a resident of the area.



“There is actually one woman that we are looking for, who we believe is an accomplice to the robbers, we are closing up on her and very soon we will trail her, she can run but can’t hide”, the Commander said.



He, however, declined to give further details of the woman but was quick to add that the police are after her and will soon get her arrested.



Meanwhile, ASP Abanga has indicated that the police have put in measures to ensure the protection of all and sundry in the area.