Rawlings Congratulates Rev. Lawrence Tetteh

Reverend Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach Related Stories Former President, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings has congratulated Reverend Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach following the decision by the Anglican Church of Ghana to appoint him as Honorary Canon of the St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Kumasi.



The Anglican Church is recognizing Dr. Tetteh for his diverse contributions to Ghana and the diaspora.



Flt Lt Rawlings who congratulated Dr. Tetteh when the renowned evangelist called on him at his Ridge office on Wednesday, expressed concern about the moral and political challenges that the country faces. He asked Dr. Tetteh to remember to pray for Ghana and its political leadership as it works to tackle the problems.



Dr. Tetteh told the former President that he had the opportunity to grow up under his regime and had the opportunity to serve as a young cadre before leaving to study in Budapest, Hungary.



“It is only right therefore that I inform you of this honour (appointment as Honorary Canon) and invite you to the ceremony.



The installation service is expected to take place on Saturday, September 23 in Kumasi. The Primate and Metropolitan Archbishop, Most Reverend Professor Daniel Yinkah Sarfo will oversee the ceremony.



Rev. Dr. Tetteh was accompanied by the Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana, Andras Szabo, David Bekesi, Emmanuel Amarteifio, Dr. Emmanuel Anato-Dumelo and Mr. Rabon Dodoo.



