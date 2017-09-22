Kenyan Election To Go Ahead Despite Opposition Boycott

Related Stories Kenya's Attorney General Githu Muigai is holding a media briefing in the capital, Nairobi, to address growing concerns about an impending constitutional crisis should the re-run presidential elections not be held by the 1 November deadline.



The Supreme Court ordered on 1 September that repeat elections be held within 60 days.



Mr Muigai has told reporters that President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration remains in charge.



He also addressed the warning by the opposition coalition Nasa that it would boycott the election if changes were not made to the voting system.



He said that "no election has ever been overturned on the basis of another candidate not showing up". Source: BBC