"You Can Go Burn The Sea" - Citi FM Boss Reacts To Heckling In New York

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Citi FM, Mr Samuel Attah-Mensah has reacted to a viral video which shows him and New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, being heckled in New York by advising his critics to "go burn the sea".



The video shows Attah-Mensah (also known as Sammens) and Otchere-Darko being heckled as they walked the streets of New York by some persons.



In the viral video, Sammens is also seen denying that he traveled to the USA as a member of the Ghanaian government delegation at the UN General Assembly in New York.



However, in a post on Facebook, Mr Attah-Mensah said he financed his own trip to the USA to work as a media person.



His post read: "I was at the UN. Yes I went. I bought my own ticket, booked my own hotel, bought my own Pizza and took my own pictures.



I'm still here as a media person with equal access as any other media person. You bore? You can go burn the sea".



"Wow! I woke up in New York this morning to see I'm trending paaa... I dey go find waakye chop in the Bronx. Enjoy".



Mr Otchere-Darko who was taunted by the hecklers also issued a brief response to the incident by posting "Gabby abr3!", on his Facebook Wall.

