FULL VERDICT....ITLOS Ruling On Ghana/Cote d'Ivoire Maritime Boundary Dispute

Related Stories The Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), in relation to the Ghana – Côte d'Ivoire dispute, uanimously ruled on Saturday that Ghana did not violate the sovereign rights of its neighbours with regards to the maritime boundary dispute.



The tribunal was presided over by Judge Boualem Bouguetaia, with Judge Rudiger Wolfrum, Judge Jin-Hyun Paik, Judge Thomas Mensah and Judge Ronny Abraham as members.



Judges Mensah and Abraham were appointed by Ghana and Ivory Coast respectively, in accordance with the rules of the tribunal.



Judge Boualem Bouguetaia, President of the Special Chamber on Saturday September 23, 2017 read that the court “... Unanimously, decides that the single maritime boundary for the territorial sea, the exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf within and beyond 200 nm starts at BP 55 with the coordinates 05° 05’ 23.2”N, 03° 06’ 21.2’’ W in WGS 84 as a geodetic datum and is defined by turning points A, B, C, D, E, F with the following coordinates and connected by geodetic lines:



A: 05° 01’ 03.7” N

03° 07’ 18.3” W

B: 04° 57’ 58.9” N

03° 08’ 01.4” W

C: 04° 26’ 41.6” N 03° 14’ 56.9” W

D: 03° 12’ 13.4” N 03° 29’ 54.3” W

E: 02° 59’ 04.8” N 03° 32’ 40.2” W

F: 02° 40’ 36.4” N 03° 36’ 36.4” W



“From turning point F, the single maritime boundary continues as a geodetic line starting at an azimuth of 191° 38’ 6.7’ until it reaches the outer limits of the continental shelf.



Read the full ruling here....