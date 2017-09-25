MTN,UBA CEO's Named 2016 CIMG Marketing Personalities Of The Year

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN), Ebenezer Twum Asante and the CEO of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Abiola Bawuah have won the Marketing Man of the year and Marketing Woman of the Year awards respectively at the 28th edition of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Awards ceremony held on Saturday night in Accra.



Ms Lorlonyo Nuworsu, Client Relationship Officer at the National Health Insurance and Mr Clifford Mettle, Director Marketing and Alternate Channel were also named the Marketing Student of the Year and Marketing Practioner of the Year respectively.



In an address after receiving his award, Mr Twum Asante said he was honoured to be amongst such a reputable list of awardees, adding that the award will encourage him to drive the MTN brand to a higher level.



He said: "We cannot rest until Ghana also attains a digital economy driving the efficiencies of ICT and most importantly the transparency that comes with automated and digital business."



He also described ICT as the necessary antidote required to win the fight against corruption in the country.



Mr Asante also dedicated the award to true hard working Ghanaians who strive to protect their professional integrity while pursuing excellence in their professional pursuits.



In her acceptance speech, Mrs Abiola credited the staff at UBA for their support which enabled her to win the award.



"As an individual, I May have done my best but there is no way I could have done that alone, In was just lucky to have a strong team from the UBA family," she said



The theme for the 28th edition of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Awards was: “Cause-related marketing: A panacea for national behavioural change.”



Below is the list of the Award winners



Special Award - Seth Kwame Boateng,

- Ethel Marfo



Business



Indigenous Catering Facility of the Year - Azmera



Hospitality Facility of the Year - Golden Tulip Kumasi City



Rural Bank of the Year – Odotobiri Rural Bank



Savings and loans company of the Year – Bonds savings and loangs



Finance house of the year - IZWE Loans



Microfinance company of the year - Nationwide Microfiance



Bank of the Year - Ecobank



Motor Firm of the Year – Japan Motors



Media Organisation of the Year – Multimedia Group Ltd



Petroleum Company of the Year – Goil Ghana



Telecom Company of the Year – MTN



Telecom Allied and Support Services - Spearhead Network Solutions



Insurance Company of the Year (General) – Star Assurance



Insurance Company of the Year (Life) – SIC Life



Marketing Oriented Company of the Year – MTN



Airline of the Year (Domestic) – Africa World



Airline of the Year (International) – Ethiopia Airlines



Manufacturing Company of the Year – Wilma Africa Ltd



Agro-based Company of the Year – Accra Composte and Recycle Plant



Retail Outlet of the Year – Electro Mart (Somovision)



Media



Brand Activation Programme of the Year – Unilever World Oral Day (Pepsodent)



TV Programme of the Year – Vodafone Healthline



Radio Programme of the Year – Citi Breakfast Show



Radio Advert of the Year – Latest Foam( U dey do yourself)



TV Advert of the Year – Vodafone (Ye Twii k) )



Print Adevert of the Year - Vodafone



Outdoor Advertising of the Year - Airtel Flex



E-Commerce of the a Year - Jumia



Emerging Digital Media Organisation - Citi FM



Emerging Brand of the Year - RMG Ghana



Product of the Year - Nestle (Milo)



Hall of Fame



Hotel Facilities (Allied and Support Services)- Yoks Investment



Insurance Company of the Year - Enterprise Insurance

- Vanguard Assurance



Elite Category



Retail Outlet - Melcom Group of Companies



Motor Firm - Toyota Ghana



Marketing Personality



CIMG Marketing Student of the Year - Lorlonyo Nuworsu (Client Relationship Officer,NHIA)



Marketing Practioner of the Year - Mr Clifford Mettle (Dir Marketing and alternate channel)



Marketing Woman of the Year - Mrs Abiola Bawuah(CEO,UBA Bank)



Marketing man of the Year - Mr Ebenezer Twum Asante (CEO,MTN)



Hall of Fame



Motor Firm – 2014 TOYOTA Ghana Company LTD



Retail Outlet of the Year – Insurance Company (Gen) of the Year – Vanguard Assurance Company