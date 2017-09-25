MTN,UBA CEO's Named 2016 CIMG Marketing Personalities Of The Year

|
|
|
|
|
|
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN), Ebenezer Twum Asante and the CEO of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Abiola Bawuah have won the Marketing Man of the year and Marketing Woman of the Year awards respectively at the 28th edition of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Awards ceremony held on Saturday night in Accra.
Ms Lorlonyo Nuworsu, Client Relationship Officer at the National Health Insurance and Mr Clifford Mettle, Director Marketing and Alternate Channel were also named the Marketing Student of the Year and Marketing Practioner of the Year respectively.
In an address after receiving his award, Mr Twum Asante said he was honoured to be amongst such a reputable list of awardees, adding that the award will encourage him to drive the MTN brand to a higher level.
He said: "We cannot rest until Ghana also attains a digital economy driving the efficiencies of ICT and most importantly the transparency that comes with automated and digital business."
He also described ICT as the necessary antidote required to win the fight against corruption in the country.
Mr Asante also dedicated the award to true hard working Ghanaians who strive to protect their professional integrity while pursuing excellence in their professional pursuits.
In her acceptance speech, Mrs Abiola credited the staff at UBA for their support which enabled her to win the award.
"As an individual, I May have done my best but there is no way I could have done that alone, In was just lucky to have a strong team from the UBA family," she said
The theme for the 28th edition of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Awards was: “Cause-related marketing: A panacea for national behavioural change.”
Below is the list of the Award winners
Special Award - Seth Kwame Boateng,
- Ethel Marfo
Business
Indigenous Catering Facility of the Year - Azmera
Hospitality Facility of the Year - Golden Tulip Kumasi City
Rural Bank of the Year – Odotobiri Rural Bank
Savings and loans company of the Year – Bonds savings and loangs
Finance house of the year - IZWE Loans
Microfinance company of the year - Nationwide Microfiance
Bank of the Year - Ecobank
Motor Firm of the Year – Japan Motors
Media Organisation of the Year – Multimedia Group Ltd
Petroleum Company of the Year – Goil Ghana
Telecom Company of the Year – MTN
Telecom Allied and Support Services - Spearhead Network Solutions
Insurance Company of the Year (General) – Star Assurance
Insurance Company of the Year (Life) – SIC Life
Marketing Oriented Company of the Year – MTN
Airline of the Year (Domestic) – Africa World
Airline of the Year (International) – Ethiopia Airlines
Manufacturing Company of the Year – Wilma Africa Ltd
Agro-based Company of the Year – Accra Composte and Recycle Plant
Retail Outlet of the Year – Electro Mart (Somovision)
Media
Brand Activation Programme of the Year – Unilever World Oral Day (Pepsodent)
TV Programme of the Year – Vodafone Healthline
Radio Programme of the Year – Citi Breakfast Show
Radio Advert of the Year – Latest Foam( U dey do yourself)
TV Advert of the Year – Vodafone (Ye Twii k) )
Print Adevert of the Year - Vodafone
Outdoor Advertising of the Year - Airtel Flex
E-Commerce of the a Year - Jumia
Emerging Digital Media Organisation - Citi FM
Emerging Brand of the Year - RMG Ghana
Product of the Year - Nestle (Milo)
Hall of Fame
Hotel Facilities (Allied and Support Services)- Yoks Investment
Insurance Company of the Year - Enterprise Insurance
- Vanguard Assurance
Elite Category
Retail Outlet - Melcom Group of Companies
Motor Firm - Toyota Ghana
Marketing Personality
CIMG Marketing Student of the Year - Lorlonyo Nuworsu (Client Relationship Officer,NHIA)
Marketing Practioner of the Year - Mr Clifford Mettle (Dir Marketing and alternate channel)
Marketing Woman of the Year - Mrs Abiola Bawuah(CEO,UBA Bank)
Marketing man of the Year - Mr Ebenezer Twum Asante (CEO,MTN)
Hall of Fame
Motor Firm – 2014 TOYOTA Ghana Company LTD
Retail Outlet of the Year – Insurance Company (Gen) of the Year – Vanguard Assurance Company
|
|
|
|
|Source: Daily Graphic
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|