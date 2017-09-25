We Will Re-Brand YEA – Sammy Awuku

Related Stories The new Board of Directors of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), chaired by Sammy Awuku, has given the assurance that it will pursue an aggressive rebranding of the Agency that has always been in the news for institutional corruption to help it deliver on its core mandate.



He said YEA has been in the news for all the wrong reasons due to crony capitalism, grandiose looting of public funds and exploitation under the previous government.



“We as a board will provide clear direction to management with a revolutionary verve to position the Agency as the foremost institution for youth employment,” the Board chairman said.



Mr Awuku gave the assurance last Friday after the board was officially inaugurated by the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah.



According to him, it is the avowed aim of the board to ensure that every Ghanaian youth gets a fair chance of being employed by the agency.



“We will not discriminate on the basis of one’s colour, religion, political persuasion or economic status,” he said, adding that the new board, in collaboration with management, will rigorously encourage participation of youth with special needs- those physically challenged or disabled who because of their circumstances are not gainfully employed.



“We need as country to work together and do everything within our God-given talents and abilities to uplift the teeming youth from economic doldrums.”



He praised the new management for initiating very laudable interventions, which will bring visible transformations to the operation of the Agency.



“We wish to assure Mr President that under the tenure of the board, YEA will see a new life, new focus and new direction in its operations and service delivery.”



The Minister urged the new board to live up to its mandate and fulfill the President’s vision of providing employment to the teeming unemployed youth.



Other members of the Board are Dr Kwame Amoako Tuffuor, Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong, who represents management on the Board, Lawyer Bright Wireko Brobbey, Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations.



Other members are Emmanuel Sin Nyet Asigri, Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority and James Quarshie, a forensic auditor.