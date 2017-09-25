Judges Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Allowances

Related Stories Members of the Association of Magistrates and Judges are threatening to embark on a nationwide strike over unpaid allowances.



The judges have also threatened over the non-implementation of the upward review of their salaries since 2012.



According to reports by Accra-based Citi FM, lower court judges, just like Members of Parliament and other Article 71 office holders, are entitled to some benefits.



They have also not received the allowances due them since January 2017, forcing them to use their own resources, including fuel for official duties.



A letter dated September 5, 2017, and signed by Justice Alex B. Acheampong, the Judicial Secretary (JS) said: "we refer to our letters dated 25th April 2017, 7th June 2017 and July 24, 2017, in respect of payment of petrol allowance due the members of the Lower Bench and payment of allowances for staff of the Service."



"The non-payment of these approved allowances which are due the affected judges and staff is leading to agitation and any further delay in honoring these obligations could result in labour unrest," the letter stated.



According to reports, the Ministry of Finance had given several assurances to release the funds but nothing had been done.