Court Summons State Attorney Over Fennec Okyere’s Death Case

An Accra District Court has summoned Senior State Attorney, Richard Gyambiby, to appear before it to explain issues in in relation to the case of Chief Executive Officer for Bull Haus Entertainment, Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson, aka Bulldog.



The suspect is facing trial for allegedly murdering a Music Producer, Fennec Okyere in May 2014.



After several years of waiting for advice from the Attorney General’s Department, the AG has now surprisingly recommended that, Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson, aka Bulldog be discharged.



The state attorney, Mr Gyambiby is said to have worked on the case docket and advised that the suspect be discharged.



But the Police said the advice from the AG’s department contained some codified information, which needed to be discussed exclusively by the Police Administration.



The presiding judge, Mr Worlanyo Kotoku, gave the order after Prosecuting Detective Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsonu, had told the Court that, the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department had travelled on an official assignment.



Chief Inspector Apiorsornu told the Court that the Director General would return in the course of the week, and subsequently prayed the court to adjourn the case, ostensibly to await the arrival of the CID’s Director General.



The Prosecutor told the District Court that the AG had recommended that Bulldog be discharged.



He further said that the AG asked that, a copy of its advice should not be filed at the Court.



According to him, the reason informing that decision was communicated through a document between the Director General of the CID and the AG, which was covered under the Privilege Act under the Evidence Act, Act 100.



Defense council, Avenorgbor who was not excited about the developments observed that the “adjudication of justice in our jurisprudence is ultimately between the Court and the AG”, but he said due to lack of personnel, the Police had been given prosecutorial roles, which according to him, had caused a lot of contradictions in an institution that empowered personnel to arrest, investigate and prosecute.



The case has been adjourned to October 12, 2017.