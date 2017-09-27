Accra Regional Police Commander Visits Despite Group

Related Stories The Greater Accra Police Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah on Wednesday appealed to the private media to support police in its quest to re-orient the Ghanaian society.



He said the media had a crucial role to play in helping build a more responsible society through sensitizing the public on the core values of national pride, productive response to time, self-belief and the need to put Ghana first in all issues.



DCOP George Alex Mensah made this appeal when he paid a courtesy call on the management to the Despite Group Of Companies to thank them for their continuous support to the police service and also urged them to help them curb crimes in the country.



The tour took the commander - accompanied by the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, ASP Effia Tenge, the Director of Operations Chief Supt. Kwasi Fori and many others - to the offices and studios of UTV, Peace Fm, Neat Fm, Okay Fm and Peacefmonline.com.



He also noted that, the Accra Regional Police Command has declared war on land guards whose activities create insecurity in the country and therefore called for media support to reduce if not to eradicate criminal activities in the city.



DCOP George Alex Mensah also appealed to the media to refrain from reporting on issues that may cause fear and panic but should always collaborate with stakeholders to properly address issues of national interest.



He congratulated the Despite Group of Companies - media conglomerate - for their immense contributions to the development of the Service and the nation at large.









