Rise In Alcohol Intake Among Youth Worrying

Library Image Related Stories The Ghana Blue Cross Society (GBCS), an anti-alcohol advocate, has expressed worry over the rise in alcohol intake among Ghanaian youth, including Christians.



According to the organisation, many Christians, particularly the youth, had fallen prey to immoral acts as a result of alcohol intake, thus falling short of God’s glory.



Event



The General Secretary of the society, Reverend Patrick Acheampong, was speaking at the 2017 Blue Cross Week Celebration at the Ramseyer Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) at Sakaman in Accra.



It was on the theme: “Alcohol intake, a hindrance to the anointing.”



The GBCS, a specialised ministry under the Mission and Evangelism Department of the PCG, focuses on educating the public about the dangers of alcohol intake and other substance abuse while rescuing addicts through counselling and rehabilitation.



The first interest group of the PCG was introduced to Ghana in 1906 by a Basel Missionary medical doctor, Dr Rudolf Fisch.



Admonition



According to Rev. Acheampong, “The church must understand that due to the fall of man, the world we live in has been engulfed in darkness and we are all wandering about in this darkness trying to find our way home. We are indeed like some hunters whose hunting lamps go out in a thick forest.”



He partly attributed the rise in the intake of alcohol to the rampant advertisement in the media, particularly, television and radio.



He said it was time Christians condemned the practice since it was a hindrance to the anointing of God’s children.



“As believers, we require anointing in carrying out our mandate and the intake of alcohol produces another spirit which will interfere with the anointing.



“The devil is using the world to blind children of God. Be sober and vigilant, therefore, to flee from such immoral acts which hinder personal development as humans,” Rev. Acheampong added.



Bible



Quoting from the Bible, Rev. Acheampong said the mother of Samson was barred by God from taking things that the spirit of God detested, including wine and other strong drinks, which led to the spirit of God dwelling and using his son.



He, therefore, advised that Christians should under no circumstances take alcohol for fun, pleasure, relaxation or prestige.



The general secretary also charged the society to help in the rehabilitation process of addicted persons back into the society.