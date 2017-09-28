German Embassy To Host Open Day Event

Related Stories German Embassy together with its partner institutions in Ghana, will on Saturday Sept 30, 2017 organise an Open Day in Accra to showcase opportunities available to Ghanaian youth as a result of German-Ghana cooperation.



Dubbed “Germany goes Ghana–Open doors, open minds”, the event would be hosted on the premises of the Goethe-Institut in Accra.



A release issued by the German Embassy and copied to the media on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 said, the event was part of the series of activities being organized to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Germany and Ghana.



It said the objective of the event was to create awareness among the Ghanaian youth about the opportunities available to them as a result of the German-Ghanaian bilateral cooperation and “to exhibit some of the major achievements after 60 years of a vibrant, dynamic and divers bilateral relationship”.



Among the highlights of the event, are a symposium on study and scholarship opportunities in Germany; a panel discussion on “Youth Perspectives in Ghana” with young Ghanaian professionals and stakeholders; and an Info session on “Working for a German Organisation”.



Also featuring on the event is an exclusive face-to-face question and answer session with German Ambassador Mr Christoph Retzlaff.



Other activities would be a musical concert featuring the Ghanaian Musicians Nana Yaa and Cina Soul.



Fourteen German institutions would be present to showcase their activities in Ghana and to interact with the audience.



“Visitors may take part in a workshop on E-Waste, a Quiz Marathon or try their artistic skills at the graffiti wall in the outdoor area of the Goethe-Institut or else follow the history of 60 years Ghanaian-German cooperation on the basis of rare historic photos”.