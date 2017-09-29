133 Ghanaians With Artificial Eyes

Related Stories Statistics from the Ocular Prothesis Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital indicate that 133 Ghanaians have fixed their custom fit artificial eyes (ocular prosthesis).



This was disclosed at a public lecture held by the Ocular Prosthesis Unit of the hospital to mark the World Ocular Prothesis Day, which falls on every September 27.



This was the first time the World Ocular Prosthesis Day was marked in Ghana. The theme on the day was ‘Loss of an eye no longer loss of natural beauty’.



Ocular Prothesis is an artificial eye which is used to replicate a natural eye following injury or surgical removal, or an eye which has become small due to an infection.



Speaking at a lecture, the only ocularist in the country, Mrs Evelyn Kyere, said: “Getting an artificial eye does not require any surgical procedure and it is a handmade procedure. The prosthesis cannot see even though it looks like a normal eye. There are no pains after the procedure, as well as no side infections”.



She also mentioned that the Ocular Prothesis Unit will welcome all eye clinics to come and study how the procedure is done.



Director, Medical Affairs of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Samuel Asiamah also disclosed that the hospital is trying to procure all the necessary equipment needed for this, and assured all equipment will be procured.



“We will sponsor any nurse who will want to go and learn Ocular Prothesis”, he added.



To get an artificial eye costs GH¢800.



Some benefits of custom fit eye are that it gives comfort since the artificial eye fits well into the socket, makes moving more natural, and also looks natural, enhancing the appearance of the person, thus giving a boost to his/her confidence and self-esteem.