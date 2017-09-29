Seven Land Guards Grabbed By Police

Related Stories Seven land guards believed to be terrorising people from developing their lands around Kokrobite and its environs have been picked up by the Accra Regional Police Command. The men are noted for intimidating and extorting unauthorised fees from land developers for no reason, and individuals who fail to comply with their demand are prevented from accessing their lands.



The suspects are Tetteh Attram, 41 years; Omega Agoe, 41 years; Ofori Joel, 30 years; and Derrick Aryee, 20 years.



The rest are Godwin Amegashie, 47 years; Joseph Okaijah, 30 years; and Aryee Boye, 21 years.



Speaking about the arrest, the Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) George Alex Mensah, noted that on September 27 at about 2pm, the police, upon intelligence, gathered that two groups suspected to be land guards had clashed over a piece of land at Kokrobite.



According to him, a team of officers were immediately dispatched to the area, where the seven were arrested; however, others escaped, leaving their motorbikes behind.



Preliminary investigations suggest that the two groups went to the site to demand a sum of GH¢1,500 from the developer of the said site as digging fee. The developer is said to have acquired the land genuinely.



Police impounded 16 motorbikes and a Ford pick-up, with registration number GR 6949 Z, from the clash site.



Four suspects are reported to have sustained various degrees of injury and are receiving treatment at the hospital.



The Accra Regional Police Commander seized the opportunity to caution individuals who resource young men to go about terrorising persons who acquire property for development purposes to desist from the practice and rather create better job opportunities for them.



“The Regional Command will not rest on its oars until land guards activities are stopped,” he declared.



The suspects will soon be arraigned before court.