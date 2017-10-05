JUSSAG To Strike Over Unpaid Rent Allowance

Library Image Related Stories The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSSAG) is threatening to lay down their tools if government fails to settle the rent allowances for its members.



According to JUSSAG, the outstanding allowance has been in arrears since January 2017.



A letter addressed to the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and signed by the General Secretary of JUSSAG, Derrick Annan, said if government fails to make the payment on or before October 19, 2017, the leadership of the Association will be forced to declare the industrial action to demand what is due JUSAG members.



“We, respectfully, reiterate that the rent allowance entitled our rank and file is explicitly stated in our conditions of service, and has received approval of the Judicial Council.



This allowance has been outstanding since January 2017, and all efforts to receive payment have not yielded the needed response,” the letter stated.



It added that, “Upon failure to address the above on or before 19th October, 2017, we are enjoined to embark on industrial action to realize our legitimate demand. Respectfully, we count on the efforts of government and management to make payment of the rent allowance so as to fore-fend any industrial action.”



JUSSAG earlier in April 2017 threatened a similar action to demand the payment of outstanding allowances which the association insists are embedded in the conditions of service of its members.



The action was subsequently suspended following a meeting between leadership of JUSSAG and government representatives, including the Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah.



