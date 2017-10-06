HeTAG Condemns Attacks On Kintampo College of Health And Well-Being Tutors

Related Stories The Health Tutors Association of Ghana (HeTAG) has cautioned the youth of Kintampo to stop attacking tutors and workers of the Kintampo College of Health and Well-Being.



Following investigations into allegations leveled against the Director of the College, the Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu directed him (Director) to step aside with immediate effect for thorough investigations to be conducted without any interference.



But the youth are reportedly angered by the Minister's decision and said to have listed some tutors of the College as their targets.



HeTAG dreads the situation may turn chaotic and are therefore seeking an intervention by the Sector Minister and security agencies to "earnestly deal with the situation professionally to allow effective teaching and academic work in the College to continue".



In a statement issued and signed by the Interim President of HeTAG National, Reuben Aren-Enge Azie noted that "the lives of innocent staff and students are under threat and if care is not taken, the situation may get chaotic. The National Association thinks that the investigative team knows more than all of us and would not have come to that conclusion to let the director step aside for further investigation, if they think the director was unfairly treated...Hetag National seeks the interest and welfare of its members as well as a peaceful working environment in all health training institutions all over the country".



Read full statement below:



CONDEMNATION OF ATTACKS ON TUTORS (COH, KINTAMPO)



The Health Tutors Association of Ghana (HeTAG), National has monitored with keen interest the happenings at the Kintampo College of Health and Well-being.



The association has been silent over the period because we think it was an internal issue being handled by the authorities. The association has decided to wage into the issue because of the involvement of some youth of Kintampo.



Also the lives of innocent staff and students are under threat and if care is not taken, the situation may get chaotic. The National Association thinks that the investigative team knows more than all of us and would not have come to that conclusion to let the director step aside for further investigation, if they think the director was unfairly treated.



Secondly, the assertion by some section of the youth that the college is on their land and the Director is one of their own and for that matter should be given the opportunity to work is neither here nor there. Are we now suggesting that individual and family consideration should supersede national interest? Let us not forget that the

College is for mother Ghana and service to mother Ghana is more important than any other parochial interest.



This condemnation has become necessary following a notice issued by the cross section of the youth ordering some tutors and workers of the College to vacate and seek transfers as a result of a directive from the Minister of Health asking the Director of the College to step aside for further investigation. HeTAG National wishes to condemn in no uncertain terms the selected attack on some tutors of the College to the extent of listing their names as targets.



Hetag National seeks the interest and welfare of its members as well as a peaceful working environment in all health training institutions all over the country.



We are therefore cautioning the appointing authority not to heed to the demand of the youth. Any transfer of our members mentioned would be met with strong resistance from the National Association.



We are therefore appealing to the Minster of Health and the security agencies to earnestly deal with the situation professionally to allow effective teaching and academic work in the College to continue.



Thank you



Signed



HeTAG National

REUBEN AREN-ENGE AZIE

INTERIM PRESIDENT

TEL: 0208503287



SIMON AGONGO AZURE

INTERIM NATIONAL ORGANISER

02025918587



ABDUL MUIZZ TIKUMA

INTERIM PRO

0247522324











