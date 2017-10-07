Bring Lasting Peace To Dagbon - President Urges Nayiri

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to the Overlord of Mamprug, Nayiri Naa Bohogu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, to work hard to bring lasting peace to Dagbon.



“As the eldest son of Naa Gbewaa, you have a particular responsibility in the matter,” the President told the Nayiri when he called on him at the commencement of his three-day tour of the Northern Region.



The President said as one of the three eminent chiefs - Otumfuo Asantehene, the Yagbonwura and the Nayiri - who were working on bringing lasting peace to Dagbon, he should intensify his efforts and work even harder to make sure that, at this year’s Damba Festival in Yendi, “we will have a new Ya Naa presiding over the Festival.”



He gave the assurance that government would lend support to whatever formula and efforts the three eminent chiefs brought to resolve the issue in Dagbon.



"We will give you full support to make sure that the negotiations and understandings come to a fruitful conclusion,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo called on Ghanaians to support him as he works to put the country onto the path of progress and prosperity.



“I need the support of all of you, whether you voted for me or did not, whether you have supported my party or have not supported my party. In the period of my mandate, I will need your support so that together we can rebuild Ghana and let the Black Star shine and shine again.”