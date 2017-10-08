Gas Explosion: US Mourns With Ghana

Related Stories The US Embassy in Ghana has expressed their condolence to Ghana following Saturday’s gas explosion that occurred at the Atomic Junction in Accra.



The Embassy took to Twitter to express its condolence, saying, “we extend our deepest condolences following last night’s explosion and wish peace, strength and recovery to all those affected.”



At least six people have been confirmed dead with over 35 people injured in the Madina Atomic Junction gas explosion Saturday night, according to the Ghana Fire Service spokesperson Billy Anaglatey.



