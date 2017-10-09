Govt Commends Fire Service And Others...Commiserates With Bereaved Families

Related Stories Government has commended the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and other security agencies for their quick response to Saturday night’s gas explosion at Atomic Junction in Accra.



The explosion has so far led to the death of seven people with over 132 people sustaining various injuries.



Some of the deceased persons are said to have been knocked down by a speeding vehicle during the pandemonium.



In a statement signed and issued by the Minister of Information, Mr Mustapha Abdul Hamid on Sunday, government commended the GNFS and sister security agencies for their work during the gas explosion.



He said government has commenced investigations into the incident to prevent occurrence of such accidents in the country.



Mr Hamid also expressed government’s condolences with the bereaved families and wished the injured victims speedy recovery.



