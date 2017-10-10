Poverty Compels Village Dwellers To Vacate Their Settlements

Related Stories Poverty has compelled majority of the people living in Abotransa, a farming community in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region to flee the village to other areas in search of food and job opportunities to lessen the hardship and poverty that currently confronts them. This was unraveled when UTV visited the community.



The Sustainable Development Goal number one enjoins all nations to end poverty and all its forms but it seems if situation continues as it is in Abotransa and other surrounding areas, achieving this goal may be a challenge.



The poverty, hunger and hardship that confront indigenes of Abotransa is not limited to them alone as it extends to Dwerebease and other towns in the district. Occupants of the town explained that the poverty that they experience all began when the Fulani herdsmen started grazing on their lands and farms some decades ago.



According to statistics, every day in 2014, 42,000 people had to abandon their homes to seek protection due to conflict.



But most communities in Kwahu who rely on farming for livelihood have been attacked by irate herdsmen and their food crops destroyed by their stray cattle. Attempt to confront the herdsman however result in loss of lives.



According to them, these cattle graze on their cassava, maize and other crop that they considered edible thereby destroying all their farm produce, as a result, they are unable to feed their family let alone sell to earn a living.



Some villagers who tried to stop the herdsmen from grazing on their farms were either assaulted or shot dead. So far about ten farmers have lost their lives. The residents say they are now threading cautiously and co-existing with the cattle.



The dwellers of Abotransa are gradually fleeing the village to other adjoining communities in search of jobs. The village which had a population of about 190 has been reduced to less than 40. Houses have been abandoned and the community is gradually turning into a ghost town.



Meanwhile the few who are still residing in the town disclosed that if the situation is not addressed soon the community will be left empty.



The Assemblyman for the area, Abdul-Rahamani Umaru , on behalf of the community is calling on the authorities to help them claim their farm lands since that will help preserve thier crops and prevent them from dying of hunger and poverty.



A teacher at Dwerebease D/A JHS, Martin Anom, told our news team that the poverty that the people living in the community faces has very negative effect on education. He explained that parents are unable to cater for their wards who are of school going age due to the immense poverty they are subjected to.







