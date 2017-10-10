Youth Invade Kintampo College Of Health And Well-Being

Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu — Minister of Health Related Stories The youth of Kintampo invaded the campus of Kintampo College of Health and Well-Being last Wednesday to protest against the directive issued by the Ministry of Health to the Director of the college, Professor Adu-Oppong Ahmed, asking him to step aside.



The directive dated September 22, 2017 and signed by the sector minister, Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, follows allegations levelled against Prof. Adu-Oppong by members of the Health Tutors Association of Ghana with the college.



According to the directive, the decision to have the director of the college to step aside is to enable the ministry to conduct investigations into the allegations levelled against Prof. Adu-Oppong.



“We write to inform you that we have received a report of the fact-finding committee that was sent to the College of Health and Well-Being to investigate allegations levelled against you by the Health Tutors Association of Ghana of the College’.



It continued that “based on the strength of the report I have decided to request that you step aside to pave way for further investigations to be conducted into the operations of the college”.



The directive asked Prof. Ahmed to vacate his office by October 9, 2017 and hand over the college to the Vice-Principal, Mr Saka Allotey.



Protest



Following this development, the youth of the town stormed the college campus and posted notices warning workers of the college, who they accused of committing wrongful acts.



The youth accused the management of the college of plotting to have the principal, who hails from the area, sacked.



They also accused workers of the college of extorting money from students seeking admission, selling handouts at exorbitant prices, insubordination and constantly agitating against principals posted to the college for reasons best known to them.



“We are ordering workers engaged in such acts of undermining their superiors to desist from such behaviour forthwith,” a notice on the school campus read.



One notice mentioned Emmanuel Okyere, F. F Appiah, Peter Taadi, Francis Boateng, Atoroba Apedolo, Ebenezer Opoku Takyi, Ali Laar Richard, Samuel Bempong, the school Accountant; Driver Addai and Peter Adams, as persons alleged to be engaging in acts of sabotage.



Security presence



The timely intervention of the police and the military brought calm and restored normalcy to life on the college campus.



There are security men currently patrolling the campus of the college to protect the staff and allow for work to go on unimpeded.