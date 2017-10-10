Masked Men Rob First Year ASASCO Students

Library Image Related Stories First year students of the Asamankese Senior High School (ASASCO) have come under attack by robbers who have robbed them of their properties in broad daylight.



The activities of the deviants have left authorities of the school and the students frustrated.



Last week, mask-wearing thieves boldly entered classrooms occupied by the first year students and robbed eight of the students of their bags containing books, calculators and mathematical sets.



Briefing the Daily Graphic at Asamankese, the Headmaster of ASASCO, Rev. Sam M. Munyuhitum, said the attack occurred between 6 a.m and 6.30 a.m.



He stated that all staff and students were at the time at morning devotion in the school’s assembly hall, so the theft was detected when the students returned to their classrooms.



“Eight first year students reported the loss of their bags containing books, calculators, mathematical sets and other stationery to their tutors,” he said.



Rev. Munyuhitum stated that the school authorities and watchmen combed the area for the missing bags but could not find them.



He said it was when they went out of the school still in search of the bags that neighbours informed them about seeing four masked men running away while clutching bags they suspected must have been the stolen school bags.



According to the headmaster, in their haste to escape, the robbers dropped four of the bags, which were handed to him later by a neighbour.



He said sometime after a report had been made to the Asamankese police, three of the stolen bags were found in the streets of the town, but with very few of their contents in them.



The ASASCO headmaster said because the school was not fenced, young trouble makers took undue advantage of the situation to hararss the students and rape the females among them.



To arrest the situation, he said the school authorities and the Parent-Teacher Association are beefing up security and recruiting more watchmen.



The headmaster said he was also in touch with the Asamankese police to send a police patrol team to the school, particularly at night.