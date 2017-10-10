Kumasi Needs Better Roads — MP

Related Stories Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North, Hon Collins Owusu Amankwah, has reiterated the need for better road infrastructure in Kumasi township, especially and the Ashanti Region as a whole.



He said successive governments have not been fair to Kumasi when it comes to road network, noting that ‘the road network in Kumasi was very appalling and this must not continue.’



Speaking at the commissioning of the Buokrom police station which he funded, the MP said people of Kumasi and for that matter Manhyia North deserve their fair share of the national cake and they would do everything possible to get it.



“Now let us sound this loud enough for the Ministry the Roads and Highways to hear that we deserve better roads in Manhyia North, we deserve better roads in Kumasi. They must include us in their budget because we are also Ghanaians,” he averred passionately amidst a rapturous response from his constituents.



The Buokrom estate where he commissioned the police station is the second biggest estate in West Africa, coming after Dansoman estate. But it has arguably the poorest road network in the Ashanti regional capital which makes live in the neighbourhood quite unpleasant.



Hon Owusu Amankwah, who has been making this appeal from the very day he assumed office as the Member of Parliament for the area, is yet to be heard.



Apart from making the call at the gathering, the legislator noted that he had taken the advantage of his relationship with the Minister for Zongos and Inner City Development Alhaji Abubakar Saddique, to also make the development of Moshie Zongo a priority.



Moshie Zongo is the single largest zongo community in the Ashanti Region but lacks several infrastructure including roads. But the MP assured his constituents of some great advancement in terms of development by the end of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first term.



In his own capacity, he pointed out that he had on several occasions graded some of the roads in the constituency with chippings spread on them, but noted that it could always not last any longer than the asphalt the Ministry of Roads and Highways would do.



He assured his constituents that his main vision as MP for the area is to secure a prosperous constituency; enhance education, health and infrastructural development which were going on smoothly.



“I want to say with all humility that my vision to secure a prosperous constituency is in progress as you all know there are so many things we have done in the areas of education, health and infrastructural development which have benefited a huge number of the people here,” he stressed.