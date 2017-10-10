Interior Minister Promises To Address Police Promotion Issues

Related Stories Mr Ambrose Dery, the Interior Minister on Monday said plans were far advanced to ensure that all delayed promotions among personnel of the Ghana Police Service were duly effected.



He said the government recognises the selfless contributions from service men towards maintaining law and order in the country and should therefore receive the needed reward and rankings as they continued to deliver on their mandate.



The Minister addressing personnel of the service at the Western Regional Police headquarters in Sekondi said the police Council was working hard to clear the backlog of promotions and ensure periodic promotions when due.



The interaction formed part of activities scheduled for the Minister and his team to familiarise themselves with operations of institutions under the ministry within the Region.



He said the Ministry together with the Council was collaborating with the leadership of the Command to find innovative means to accelerate promotions among the personnel.



The interior Minister said, “I have asked the IGP to work out a mechanism by which we will have an in-out system so that we do not lose out”.



Mr Dery added that the Police Council was also working out modalities by which the police would be cushioned in the discharge of their duties adding, “even when you get injured or God forbid, you pass on, there will be something for your dependents especially those below eighteen years".



He entreated the personnel of the Ghana police service to collaborate with the other security agencies to do more to improve the security of Ghanaians.



The Interior Minister was highly impressed with the performance of the Ghana police in the Region.



According to the Minister, available statistics indicated that from January to September last year, the region recorded 91 robbery cases, while 39 cases have been recorded for the same period this year, representing 57 per cent reduction in robbery cases”



He added “Stealing cases also reduced from 3,101 in the 3rd quarter of last year to 911 within the same period this year”.



He assured the police personnel that the government would continue to support them with the needed vehicles, rifles, accommodation and other protective gadgets and transform the police service comparable to best practices in the advanced countries.



The Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwesi Duku who welcomed the Minister narrated an incident at Wassa Akropong during which a Chinese national allegedly shot and killed one Nana Buah, an indigene.



He said the alleged killer had been arrested while the presence of personnel there had helped to restore calm in the area.