No Law Prevents Siting LPG Stations Near Homes - EPA

Library Image Related Stories The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has explained that there was no law that prevents the siting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refill stations near residential areas.



According to the EPA, existing laws rather bars the construction of LPG and fuel stations close to schools, hospitals, and churches.



At a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, to respond to last Saturday's gas explosion at Atomic junction in Accra, the EPA said its focus was on safety and that it believes if stations were to abide by safety standards, accidents would be reduced.



Source: Daily Graphic