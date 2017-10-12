Nanumba Chiefs Kick Against Naa Dawuni’s Burial

Related Stories Chiefs of the Nanumba Traditional Area have warned that they would resist any attempt to bury the late Nakpa Naa in Bimbilla town because he had never been enskinned as Bimbilla Naa.



According to them, any attempt to bury the late Nakpa Naa Dawuni in Bimbilla would not bring peace and unity but rather would aggravate the conflict situation in the area.



Elders of the Nanumba Traditional Area said during his visit to some parts of the Northern Region, President Nana Akufo-Addo indicated that his government would not interfere in any chieftaincy matters and warned that he would not hesitate to sanction any of his appointees who would meddle in any chieftaincy issue.



“We pause here to ask whether Bimbilla chieftaincy crisis is part of the chieftaincy issues that His Excellency was talking about,” the chiefs wondered.



Their leader, Lung Naa, at a media briefing in Tamale, said they strongly suspected that some politicians in the Nanung area are behind the plans to forcefully bury the late Nakpa Naa Dawuni in Bimbilla, against the customs of the traditional area.



Lung Naa categorically stated that “Nakpa Naa Salifu Dawuni died as Nakpa Naa hence, should be buried as Nakpa Naa and not Bimbilla Naa.”



He appealed to the president to walk his talk by bringing such politicians to book before they turn the entire Nanung into chaos.



“Mr. President, what we want now is peace. We want you to use your office to help cement peace and unity by ensuring that the right thing is done,” he appealed.



Meanwhile, a document sighted by DAILY GUIDE signed by the Chairman of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), Salifu Saeed (Regional Minister) indicated that REGSEC and DISEC, acting on a medical report on the deterioration state of the mortal remains of the late Salifu Dawuni who died in March 2014, had directed the immediate burial of the late chief in his private home in Bimbilla.



It further stated that “this is without prejudice to the Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute which was determined by the National House of Chiefs, but is currently before the Supreme Court for final determination.”



Mr Salifu Saeed has advised the family not to engage in any act that would prejudice the case before the Supreme Court or endanger the peace of the area.