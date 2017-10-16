National Security Meets Parliament Over Libya ISIS Report

Related Stories The Minister of National Security, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, and other officials from the National Security last Friday held a session with the leadership of Parliament over reports from the Libyan Attorney-General’s (A-G’s) Office which suggested that some Ghanaians are fighting for Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).



Sources close to Parliament confirmed to the Daily Graphic that the meeting was at the instance of the National Security Minister and was held in the office of the Speaker, Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye.



The Speaker is said to have chaired the meeting himself.



The Minority held a press conference recently on a report from the Libyan A-G’s office which allegedly implicated some Ghanaians in fighting for ISIS.



Meeting



The meeting was attended by the leadership of both sides of the House.



According to our sources, the Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who addressed the Minority press conference, and his deputy, Mr Massawud Mohammed, were also invited to the meeting.



It said the session, which was partly used to interrogate the claims by the Minority, appeared to have ended on a very cordial and fruitful note.



At the meeting, the National Security Minister and his team are said to have indicated that they were aware of the report from the A-G of Libya and that they were on top of the situation.



Strategy



Mr Kan-Dapaah is said to have said that the government had made contact with the Libyan authorities and the cooperation was so far impressive.



The meeting also agreed that there was the need to work together behind the scenes in a bipartisanship approach to ensure that Ghana's security was not compromised following the September 28, 2017 report released to the international media in Tripoli by the Libyan government.



The Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, and the Deputy Majority Leader, Ms Adwoa Safo, who represented the Majority Leader at the meeting, have both given their blessings to the strategy, as agreed.