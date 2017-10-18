Kumasi Youth Lock Up Daily Guide Office, But . . .

Related Stories A team from the Ashanti Regional police command have broken into the Daily Guide newspaper office to enable workers have access to the place and begin their daily activities.



The Daily Guide newspaper office in Kumasi in the Ashanti region was this morning reportedly locked up by some youth group believed to be members of the Kumasi Youth Association.



The youth group according to reports attacked the media house over its various reportage on the recent banking case in the UK which mentioned the Royal Occupant of the Golden Stool, His Royal Highness Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, a report they believe has tarnished the image of the King.



Speaking to Peacefmonline.com, Ernest Kofi Adu, a reporter for the paper in Kumasi explained that the group locked up the office and warned them to retract their reportage about the monarch before they will be given access to the office.



“We came to the office this morning to see that our office has been locked by the guys who call themselves Kumasi Youth Association.



"They are saying that until we retract our story and go to Manhyia to apologise to the King, they will permanently shut down the office”, he added.



"But we reported to the police this morning who assisted in breaking those padlocks to enable us have access to the office", he explained in a telephone interview.



The Asantehene was reported in a British newspaper to have given £200,000 as well as $200,000 with consecutive serial numbers to a banker, Mr Arthur, to be deposited on his behalf at the Ghana International Bank Plc.



The story claimed that Mr Arthur had said he could not conduct the necessary due diligence before depositing the money because he was a subject of the Asantehene and could not question him over the money or any other issue.



He has since been sacked by the bank and the matter has become a subject of litigation before an employment tribunal in the UK.



Mr Arthur is reported to have been sacked by the bank after the bank he allegedly transferred the money to in Jersey, one of the British Isles,