STC’s Relocation To Asafo Is To Get Closer To Passengers- Titus Glover

Related Stories The Deputy Minister for Transport, Titus Kwatei Glover has indicated that the ‘brouhaha’ that reared its ugly head in the Kumasi Metropolis in Ashanti Region was needless and called for cool heads in the transport sector.



He said the decision to relocate the operations of STC to Asafo, one of the areas known as the hub for commercial transport in the Kumasi Metropolis is to bring the operations of the Intercity State Transport Company (STC) closer to its customers.



The Deputy Minister and Member of Parliament for Tema East in the Greater Region stated that the operations of the state-owned company has been reeling over the years.



The Deputy Minister made this statement in reaction to an earlier fracas that erupted between operators of STC and VIP transport operators in the Asafo area.



He said operations of STC has gone down over low patronage in the Kumasi metropolis adding that sometimes a bus with a capacity of about one hundred and twenty drives to Accra with only ten passengers.



He said this is happening to STC in the wake of huge maintenance cost among others.



STC is running at a loss and if these attitudes continue, how will the government raise the needed capital and revenue to fund the much touted free Senior High School if citizens behave this way.



He urged VIP operators to be calm and let completion guide their operations in the area and not the use of guns.