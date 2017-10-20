Shama District Blows GH¢102,294

Related Stories A 2015 Auditor-General report on the accounts of the Shama District Assembly has revealed that an amount of GH¢102,294 unsupported and non-receipted payments were made in the financial year.



These payments were mainly executed to cover cost of projects undertaken by the assembly.



This came to light during a working visit by the Head of Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, to the Shama District Assembly last week Friday.



Nana Ato Arthur could not fathom why internal auditors would be such “irresponsible to the office they serve.”



He said it was inexcusable for internal auditors to be ignorant of infractions perpetrated in their assemblies until external auditors cite them.



“You are part of the assembly, so don’t sit elsewhere for external auditors to always come and find infractions in the assembly,” he stressed.



Dr Arthur insisted that the assembly takes measures to rectify the flaws. He cautioned that his office would not entertain any infractions caused by key actors or persons within the service should it reoccur.



“We need to fumigate this service. And if we do fumigate it, the system will be clean,” he stressed.



Speaking to ATV shortly after the meeting, District Chief Executive Officer for Shama, Joseph Amoah, disclosed that the management and executive committee of the assembly has deliberated on the matter.



He mentioned some directions have been communicated to the units responsible to rectify the anomaly.



He noted that the Coordinating Director, Internal Auditor, and Finance Officer were “invited to answer questions on the issue some weeks ago in Koforidua.”



He said an assurance has been given by the trio to furnish the assembly and the headquarters of local government service with the required documentation on the “unjustified payment.”



