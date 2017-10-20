Communications Ministry, NCA Show Mercy To Sanctioned FM Stations

Related Stories The Ministry of Communications and the National Communications Authority (NCA), have offered reprieve for FM Broadcasting Stations which were sanctioned for committing various infractions.



Below is the full statement:



MINISTER FOR COMMUNICATIONS OFFERS REPRIEVE TO SANCTIONED FM STATIONS



Following the presentation of the Honourable Minister for Communications on the floor of Parliament on, October 19, 2017, the Ministry of Communications (MOC) in consultation with the National Communications Authority (NCA), has offered the following reprieve for FM Broadcasting Stations which were sanctioned for committing various infractions.



Community and Institutional FM Broadcasting Stations



The pecuniary penalties which were imposed on the FM Broadcasting Stations in this category have been waived.



In addition to this, these stations are to regularise their operations; pay their outstanding indebtedness (Annual Regulatory and Spectrum fees) and submit renewal applications and all outstanding documentation as applicable within thirty (30) days from the date of this release, Friday, 20th October 2017. Failure to do so will result in the revocation of their authorisations.



FM Broadcasting Stations which had their Authorisations Revoked



The stations in this category have the option to petition the Honourable Minister for Communications for a review of the revocation of their Authorisation within 10 days from Friday, 20th October 2017. After receipt of their petitions, they will be reviewed on a case by case basis, following which the Minister will determine the applicable sanctions.



Commercial FM Broadcasting Stations



Defaulting Commercial FM Broadcasting Stations that were fined by the NCA have also had their fines reduced by 50%. They have 30 days from October 20, 2017, to pay the 50% reduced penalties or have their authorisations revoked.



It is the expectation of the Ministry and the Authority that all defaulting FM stations will take advantage of this opportunity and ensure compliance within the shortest possible time.



Issued by the Ministry of Communications