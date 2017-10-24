Man Offers Himself As Carpet For Otumfuo

library image Related Stories Drama unfolded at the Kumasi Airport on Thursday when a man slept on the tarmac and pleaded with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to walk on him.



The man, identified as Kwabena Nyame, a dyed-in-the-wool member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), flatly fell right in the path of the king and was heard shouting “Otumfuo, please walk on me. I am one of your loyal subjects.”



The subject continued begging the Asante Monarch to walk on him, saying, that was the least he could do to show his respect for the adored-king.



According to him, he would be the happiest man on earth if he had the privilege of being walked on by the Asantehene.



But Otumfuo, who seemed surprised at the great love and respect being showered on him, urged his elders to help Kwabena Nyame to move from his path. It took several minutes of persuasion before Nyame would stand up from the path of the King.



The spectacle was just a fraction of several similar incidents that happened at the airport, during the King’s return to Kumasi after a trip to Brazil.



The entire place was filled with thousands of people, many of who sang victory songs to welcome the Monarch back home. They also assured that they would faithfully worship and honour the Asantehene, so the king should always count on them.



At a point, Otumfuo was seen leading the jubilant people to sing ancient Asante war tunes, some which were said to bet four centuries old.



Security personnel had to work above themselves before they could control the surging crowd at the airport.



The Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey, Stephen Amoah aka ‘Sticker’, Justin Kodua and Sammi Awuku, NPP national youth organizer, were all at the airport to welcome home the Overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom.