Edward Kwapong Appointed Fair Wages And Salaries Commission Boss

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr. Edward Kwapong as the Ag. Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).



Until his appointment, Dr. Kwapong was the Chief Executive of HR Perspective Ltd, an HR Consultancy firm, he was also the General Manager of Human Resources Division of Ghana Commercial Bank, from 2001-2009.



Dr. Kwapong comes to office with a wide range of experiences in the areas of Job Evaluation, Organisational Review and Development, Performance Management, Salary Administration, Career/Succession Planning and Leadership Development, among others.



He is a Barrister at Law, specialising in Labour and Industrial Law.



He holds a Masters Degree in Public Administration from the University of Ghana and a Post Graduate Certificate in Job Evaluation from Solihull College, Birmingham.



He was introduced to the staff of FWSC Monday afternoon by the Hon. Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Honourable Bright Wireko-Brobbey and the Chief Director at the Ministry, Mr. Longmann Atta Kumah.



He takes over from George Smith-Graham who tendered in his resignation in February this year.



