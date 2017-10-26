We’re Okay With No Increase In Cocoa Price - Assoc.

Related Stories The Cocoa and Coffee Farmers Association of Ghana says it is content with the current cocoa price set by the government.



According to the Association, it is happy that the government did not reduce the price but rather maintained it at a time the world price of the commodity had fallen.



The Minority in Parliament has said the failure of government to increase cocoa price was unfair and amounted to stealing from the farmers.



At a press conference on Monday, the Minority argued that the foundation laid by the former National Democratic Congress government was good enough to merit an increase from GH¢ 475.00 per bag to GH¢ 600.00.



The Minority rejected government’s view that a drop in commodity price on the world market affected government’s inability to increase the price for farmers.



“The price of cocoa on the international market has witnessed a dramatic decline to a 40-year low from more than $3,000 per tonne only 10 months ago to as low as $1,900 in recent months. The situation has compelled other countries to reduce drastically their producer prices of cocoa,” the Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, said.



But the Minority insists the GH¢ 475.00 per bag pegged in October 2016 is simply “not enough” for the 2017 farming season and that the government should increase the price to GH¢ 600.00.



However, President of the Cocoa and Coffee Farmers Association of Ghana, Alhaji Alhassan Bukari, told Akwasi Nsiah on ‘Si Mi So’ on Kasapa FM that cocoa farmers were hopeful that the government would increase the price when the world market price increased.



“We are not politicians but we disagree with the Minority’s call for an increase in cocoa price now, judging by the situation on the world market. We don’t have to put pressure on the government; we know the government will do the right thing when things get better. At the price review session the government explained issues to us and we accept the explanation,” Alhaji Bukari said.



