NPP Chairman Arrested Over Karaga DCE Attack

The Karaga Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Tahiru Zakari, has been arrested with three others – Baba Ali Osman, Mohammed Alhassan and Abdullai Ziblim – suspected to be among those who caused the commotion at Karaga Wednesday dawn.

The arrest follows the directive given by the president to the police not to allow miscreants to take the law into their hands.

Some angry NPP youth in the Karaga District of the Northern Region sealed off the DCE’s office, chased away the Youth Employment Coordinator in the district and set ablaze a motorbike.

They claimed the DCE, Alhassan Yabdow, said he would never work in partnership with the constituency him (Tahiru Zakaria).

The youth accused the DCE of engaging in acts they believed would create divisions and cracks in the party in the constituency.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yussif Mohammed Tanko, who confirmed the arrest toDAILY GUIDE, said the suspects were identified to the police.

According to ASP Tanko, they were arrested on their way from Tamale to Karaga Friday evening and brought back to Tamale.

He indicated that the chairman had earlier refused to honour an invitation by the Regional Police Command to assist in investigation.

The Karaga NPP chairman and his alleged accomplices are currently in police custody assisting in investigations.

Meanwhile, security personnel have been stationed in the Karaga District to protect life and property.