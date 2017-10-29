PeacefmOnline Adjudged The Best Online Portal In Ghana

|
|
|
|
|
|
PeacefmOnline, the leading news website in the country has been adjudged the 2016/2017 Online Portal of the Year.
The online portal which is part of the media conglomerate of the Despite Group of Companies (DGC) - operators of the leading broadcast media stations in the country- won the prestigious award at the 7th edition of the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards.
"Kokrokoo", Peacefm's flagship programme; "Adekye Nsroma", UTV's Morning Show, Peacefm [email protected] as well as Kojo Dickson and Kwasi Aboagye, also picked up awards on the night.
Among the winners were media personalities Nana Aba Anamoah of GHOne, Patrick Osei Agyemang (Country Man Songo) of Asempa FM, Giovani Caleb of StarrFM, Kwaku Sakyi Addo of StarrFM, Conscious Queen of Pink FM, Nana Yaw Sarfo (Vision 1 FM) and Stacy Amoateng (Platinum Network), among others.
The icing on the cake perhaps, was the Honorary award conferred on the Chief Executive Officer of the DGC, Dr Osei Kwame and three others including the CEO of Kencity Media and MP for Assin North, Hon Kennedy Agyapong; the CEO of the Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kweku Oteng and former First Lady and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.
The RTP Awards, since its inception, honoured radio and television Presenters across the country who have contributed immensely to the development of the media industry with respect to their zeal, dedication, hard work and commitment to their work.
Peace FM Online has over the years provided authentic news and with its hardworking team behind the administration of the online portal, it's been possible to have the highest rate of Daily Pageviews per Visitor in the country.
Figures from Google Analytics show that between November 2016 and February 2017, there were over 67 million Pageviews and nearly 3 million Users (visitors to the site) within that same period.
Peacefmonline expresses our deepest gratitude to all readers and visitors to the site and most importantly, to every individual who voted for us to earn the accolade; best online portal in Ghana.
The RTP Awards night, organised by Big Events - which took place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, October 28, 2017 - apart from the presentation of laurels, witnessed some exhilarating performances from Dancehall Queen Ebony, Silky voice Kurl Songz, Eboo and Patience Nyarko.
Below is the full list of award winners for the night……
|
|
0
RTP Personality of the Year
|
|
|
Nana Aba Anamoah – GhOne TV
Best Radio Personality – Northern Sector
Lydia – Radio Upper West
Best Radio Personality – Brong Ahafo
Ama Korankye Adasoa – Classic FM
Best Radio Personality – Volta Region
Frank Foley – Heritage FM
Best Radio Personality – Central Region
Mani Kay – ATL FM
Best Radio Personality – Eastern Region
Eugene Akoti Bamfo – Agoo FM
Best Radio Personality – Western Region
Osei Kwesu Cassidy – Energy FM
Best Radio Personality – Ashanti Region
Kwame Tanko – Angel FM
Best Radio Personality – Greater Accra Region
Nana Yaw Sarfo – Vision 1 FM
Radio Morning Show Host of the Year
Ekuoba Gyasi – Atinka FM
Radio Mid-Morning Show Host of the Year
Mariam Osei Agyemang – 3 FM
Radio Late Afternoon Show Host of the Year
Giovani Caleb – Starr FM
Radio Entertainment Talk Show Host of the Year
Akwasi Aboagye – Peace FM
Radio Reggae Show Host of the Year
Conscious Queen – Pink FM
Radio Gospel Show Host of the Year
Jeshurun Okyere – Live FM
Radio Dev’t Show Host of the Year
Johnny Hughes – 3 FM
Sports Show Host of the Year
Michael Darko (Summer) – Angel FM
Radio Talk Show Host of the Year
KABA – Asempa FM
Radio Newscaster of the Year (Local Language)
Kwadwo Dickson – Peace FM
Radio Newscaster of the Year (English Language)
Kwaku Obeng Agyei – Starr FM
Radio Female Presenter of the Year
Anita Erskine – Starr FM
Radio DJ of the Year
Mr Kaxtro – Ultimate FM
Radio Morning Show of the Year
Kokrokoo – Peace FM
Radio Sports Program of the Year
Angel Sports – Angel FM
Radio News Program of the Year
Peace News at 6pm – Peace FM
Radio Program of the Year
Starr Chat– Starr FM
Radio Station of the Year
Peace FM
*TV Dev’t Show Host of the Year*
Stacy Amoateng – Platinum Network
*TV Female Newscaster of the Year*
Nana Aba Anamoah – GhOne TV
*TV Male Newscaster of the Year*
Alfred Ocansey – TV3
*TV Female Entertainment Show Host of the Year*
Afia Schwarzenegger – Angel TV
*TV Male Entertainment Show Host of the Year*
Eddy Blay Jnr – eTV Ghana
*TV Female Presenter of the Year*
Nana Aba Anamoah – GhOne TV
*TV Current Affair Show Host Of The Year*
Kwaku Sakyi Addo – GhOne TV
*TV Sports Show Host of the Year*
Patrick Osei Agyemang (Country Man Songo) – Adom TV
*TV Program of the Year*
Adekye Nsroma – UTV
*TV Sports Program of the Year*
Fire For Fire – Adom TV
*TV News Program of the Year*
News 360 – TV3
*TV Local Series of the Year*
James Town Fisherman – TV3
*TV Reality Show of the Year*
Di Asa – Atinka TV
*Digital TV Channel of the Year*
Angel TV
*TV Morning Show Host of the Year*
Kafui Dey – GhOne TV
*TV Program of the Year*
Adekye Nsroma – UTV
*Online Portal of the Year*
peacefmonline.com
*TV Entertainment Show of the Year*
*Rhythmz Live* – GhOne TV
*TV Station of the Year*
GhOne TV
*Media Group of the Year*
EIB Network
*Special Award: Charity Awards*
# Kokrokoo Charity Foundation
# Akumaa Mama Zimbi Foundation
*Honoraries of the Year*
• Osei Kwame Despite
• Kwaku Oteng
• Kennedy Agyapong
• Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings
|
|
|Source: Peacefmonline.com/Ghana
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|