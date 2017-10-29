PeacefmOnline Adjudged The Best Online Portal In Ghana

Related Stories PeacefmOnline, the leading news website in the country has been adjudged the 2016/2017 Online Portal of the Year.



The online portal which is part of the media conglomerate of the Despite Group of Companies (DGC) - operators of the leading broadcast media stations in the country- won the prestigious award at the 7th edition of the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards.



"Kokrokoo", Peacefm's flagship programme; "Adekye Nsroma", UTV's Morning Show, Peacefm Kojo Dickson and Kwasi Aboagye, also picked up awards on the night.



Among the winners were media personalities Nana Aba Anamoah of GHOne, Patrick Osei Agyemang (Country Man Songo) of Asempa FM, Giovani Caleb of StarrFM, Kwaku Sakyi Addo of StarrFM, Conscious Queen of Pink FM, Nana Yaw Sarfo (Vision 1 FM) and Stacy Amoateng (Platinum Network), among others.



The icing on the cake perhaps, was the Honorary award conferred on the Chief Executive Officer of the DGC, Dr Osei Kwame and three others including the CEO of Kencity Media and MP for Assin North, Hon Kennedy Agyapong; the CEO of the Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kweku Oteng and former First Lady and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.



The RTP Awards, since its inception, honoured radio and television Presenters across the country who have contributed immensely to the development of the media industry with respect to their zeal, dedication, hard work and commitment to their work.



Peace FM Online has over the years provided authentic news and with its hardworking team behind the administration of the online portal, it's been possible to have the highest rate of Daily Pageviews per Visitor in the country.



Figures from Google Analytics show that between November 2016 and February 2017, there were over 67 million Pageviews and nearly 3 million Users (visitors to the site) within that same period.



Peacefmonline expresses our deepest gratitude to all readers and visitors to the site and most importantly, to every individual who voted for us to earn the accolade; best online portal in Ghana.



The RTP Awards night, organised by Big Events - which took place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, October 28, 2017 - apart from the presentation of laurels, witnessed some exhilarating performances from Dancehall Queen Ebony, Silky voice Kurl Songz, Eboo and Patience Nyarko.





0



RTP Personality of the Year

Nana Aba Anamoah – GhOne TV



Best Radio Personality – Northern Sector

Lydia – Radio Upper West



Best Radio Personality – Brong Ahafo

Ama Korankye Adasoa – Classic FM



Best Radio Personality – Volta Region

Frank Foley – Heritage FM



Best Radio Personality – Central Region

Mani Kay – ATL FM



Best Radio Personality – Eastern Region

Eugene Akoti Bamfo – Agoo FM



Best Radio Personality – Western Region

Osei Kwesu Cassidy – Energy FM



Best Radio Personality – Ashanti Region

Kwame Tanko – Angel FM



Best Radio Personality – Greater Accra Region

Nana Yaw Sarfo – Vision 1 FM





Radio Morning Show Host of the Year

Ekuoba Gyasi – Atinka FM





Radio Mid-Morning Show Host of the Year

Mariam Osei Agyemang – 3 FM





Radio Late Afternoon Show Host of the Year

Giovani Caleb – Starr FM





Radio Entertainment Talk Show Host of the Year

Akwasi Aboagye – Peace FM





Radio Reggae Show Host of the Year

Conscious Queen – Pink FM





Radio Gospel Show Host of the Year

Jeshurun Okyere – Live FM





Radio Dev’t Show Host of the Year

Johnny Hughes – 3 FM





Sports Show Host of the Year

Michael Darko (Summer) – Angel FM





Radio Talk Show Host of the Year

KABA – Asempa FM





Radio Newscaster of the Year (Local Language)

Kwadwo Dickson – Peace FM





Radio Newscaster of the Year (English Language)

Kwaku Obeng Agyei – Starr FM





Radio Female Presenter of the Year

Anita Erskine – Starr FM





Radio DJ of the Year

Mr Kaxtro – Ultimate FM





Radio Morning Show of the Year

Kokrokoo – Peace FM





Radio Sports Program of the Year

Angel Sports – Angel FM





Radio News Program of the Year

Peace News at 6pm – Peace FM





Radio Program of the Year

Starr Chat– Starr FM





Radio Station of the Year

Peace FM



*TV Dev’t Show Host of the Year*

Stacy Amoateng – Platinum Network



*TV Female Newscaster of the Year*

Nana Aba Anamoah – GhOne TV



*TV Male Newscaster of the Year*

Alfred Ocansey – TV3



*TV Female Entertainment Show Host of the Year*

Afia Schwarzenegger – Angel TV



*TV Male Entertainment Show Host of the Year*

Eddy Blay Jnr – eTV Ghana



*TV Female Presenter of the Year*

Nana Aba Anamoah – GhOne TV



*TV Current Affair Show Host Of The Year*

Kwaku Sakyi Addo – GhOne TV





*TV Sports Show Host of the Year*

Patrick Osei Agyemang (Country Man Songo) – Adom TV





*TV Program of the Year*

Adekye Nsroma – UTV





*TV Sports Program of the Year*

Fire For Fire – Adom TV





*TV News Program of the Year*

News 360 – TV3





*TV Local Series of the Year*

James Town Fisherman – TV3





*TV Reality Show of the Year*

Di Asa – Atinka TV





*Digital TV Channel of the Year*

Angel TV





*TV Morning Show Host of the Year*

Kafui Dey – GhOne TV





*TV Program of the Year*

Adekye Nsroma – UTV





*Online Portal of the Year*

peacefmonline.com





*TV Entertainment Show of the Year*

*Rhythmz Live* – GhOne TV





*TV Station of the Year*

GhOne TV





*Media Group of the Year*

EIB Network





*Special Award: Charity Awards*

# Kokrokoo Charity Foundation

# Akumaa Mama Zimbi Foundation





*Honoraries of the Year*

• Osei Kwame Despite

• Kwaku Oteng

• Kennedy Agyapong

• Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings





