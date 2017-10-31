‘Maintain Distance From Togo Crisis’

Related Stories Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have been directed to maintain their distance from the ongoing Togolese crisis between her government and opposition parties, as they undertake their constitutionally mandated duties of protecting lives and properties and keeping intact, the nation’s territorial integrity.



Minister of Defence and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bimbilla, Dominic Nitiwul, gave the directive at the 2017 Land Combat and Firepower Demonstration at Bundase Training Camp, in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region on Friday, 27th October, 2017 when he addressed the troops after the event.



“Although we are all brothers and sisters in the West, all we can do to help our neighbours to resolve their conflict for now, is to stay away until such a time that government, through ECOWAS, takes any decision concerning the issues,” the defence minister said.



The minister also revealed that on issues of development projects in Ghana, the government has planned to roll in the GAF in the construction of bridges, roads and rail and, to partner the National Service Scheme in tree planting activities, adding that “no nation develops without the active participation of her armed forces.”



Additionally, on adequately equipping the GAF, the minister revealed that the government was putting all helicopters of the Air Force into good shape and has further sent the two (2) MI helicopters abroad for overhauling and that they will return almost new, for good use.



Furthermore, the MP noted that he was committed to providing luxurious buses for GAF by the first quarter of 2018 to aid in their long distance travels for exercises and assignments in large numbers, to avoid unnecessary use of uncomfortable vehicles.



On Operation Vanguard – the anti-illegal mining task-force – the minister stated that since intelligence gathered indicates that the illegal miners have shifted activities into the nights to outwit the task force, night goggles to enhance night vision are being procured for such purposes.



The Minister’s remarks came on the heels of revelations by Brigadier General Abraham Yeboah Nsiah, Chief Staff Officer (CSO), Army Headquarters, during the demonstration that one round of ammunitions of the 106mm and 122mm weapons, per current trends, costs between $1,108 and $3,500, depending on the nature and type of ammunition.