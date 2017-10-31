Ajman Ruler Receives First Lady Of Ghana

Related Stories H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today received Rebecca Akufo-Addo, wife of President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, who is currently visiting the country along with her accompanying delegation, which includes Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana's Vice President.



H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, was also present at the meeting.



Sheikh Humaid welcomed Mrs Akufo-Addo and her accompanying delegation and they exchanged views on a number of common issues of concern and reviewed the existing relations between the UAE and Ghana and means of strengthening them in all fields.



The two sides reviewed several issues, including investment incentives offered to investors in both countries, in addition to encouraging investment by increasing the volume of trade exchange between the two countries.



Mrs Akufo-Addo and Mr Bawumia commended the cultural renaissance witnessed by the UAE in various fields and the prestigious stature it enjoys at a global level.



The meeting was attended by a number of dignitaries, Sheikhs and senior officials.