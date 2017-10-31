Nana Addo’s Gov’t Will Face Many Crisis Until Sacrifices Are Made – Islamic Cleric Predicts

Related Stories Islamic Cleric Numerologist and Philosopher, Mallam Shamuuna Ustarz Jibril, who is known for his accurate predictions on both local and international platforms has reaffirmed some challenges that will hit the Nana Addo-led government.



“Just after the 2016 elections, on 13th December, 2016 on Metro TV Good Evening Ghana with Paul Adom Otchere l Prophesied 3 major issues that will hit the Nana Addo led government, these include; Dumsor dumsor, economic crisis, and the problem with the agriculture sector, thus problem with productivity,” He said in an interview with Peacefmonline.com



Mallam Shamuuna Ustarz Jibril said unless some sacrifices are made, some calamities will befall the incumbent.



“Besides, the host Paul Adom Otchere ask for solutions to the above stated problems and the way forward, I advised government spiritually but government turned deaf ears to the advice. The troubles are still pending till the next 2nd and half years. This government will be struggling with troubles until the sacrifices are done,” He said.



Adding that “Moreover, even if the alms giving or sacrifices are done it will only reduce the quantum of the crises and the government will still struggle with the trouble for additional one and half year as a Spiritual penalty.”



According to the soothsayer, the power crisis era will resurface in some few weeks to come - “As for the dumsor, dumsor it will be more serious in the middle of November upwards due to water shortage from the Akosombo Dam and also the major electricity plant are going to have a serious technical problems due to a serious wind blow, Tema and Takoradi plants are not exception. Allah knows best.”