Co-operate To Help Realize Govt's Vision For Ghana - Prez Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has urged the Civil Service to co-operate with Government in ensuring the implementation of its policies, and the realisation of the vision of a prosperous, progressive Ghana.



According to President Akufo-Addo, his government is committed to working with the Civil Service in an atmosphere of transparency and openness, adding that “we see the civil service as a strategic partner of the State, in being able to assist us to realise our objectives.”



President Akufo-Addo made this known on Tuesday, 31st October, 2017, when he swore into office the 8-Member Governing Body of the Civil Service Council, at an event at the Presidency.



The Council is chaired by Justice Rose Constance Owusu, a retired Supreme Court Judge. The other members of the Council are Nana Kwasi Agyekum Dwamena; Justice Henrietta Abban; Edwin P.D. Barnes; Isaac Kwame Asiamah; Isaac Bampoe Addo; Mary Imelda Amadu; and Isaac Tetteh Adjovu.



President Akufo-Addo noted that the objectives of government are paramount today because the Ghanaian people accepted the platform on which he and the New Patriotic Party presented to them in the run-up to the December 2016 elections.



“That is the meaning of a mandate in a democracy, which means the policies on which we were elected are the policies of our people today, and, therefore, all of us have to co-operate in making sure that those policies are realised,” the President said.



President Akufo-Addo noted that in recent years, there have been arguments about whether the Civil Service owes its allegiance to the State, or to the Government of the day.



He noted, however, that the Civil Service “should be at the heart of the State, and should be a body of experienced administrators who will help the Government of the day carry out its mandate.”



The President added that “we are, today, in a multi-party, democratic framework in Ghana, and it means governments will come and go, but the Civil Service should be there all the time, and provide experienced administrators that can help successive governments discharge their duties.”



He, thus, urged the Civil Service Council to deal with issues of promotions, the postings of Chief Directors, amongst others, stressing that “you have to be guided by what is in the interest of the country and the public interest of Ghana.”



Additionally, President Akufo-Addo admonished the Council to deal with the problems that have bedevilled the Civil Service over the years – corruption, excessive red tape-ism, excessive bureaucratisation, overt political involvement – stressing that the Council has the responsibility in “ensuring that the Civil Service stays on an even keel, and that these matters are confronted.”



It was the expectation of the President that the Council “will give me good and honest advice, advice devoid of partisanship; advice that will help me do my work well. And that you will assist me to give strategic direction to the civil service in the way in which it mobilises and deploys its human resources.”



President Akufo-Addo, in expressing his delight about the composition of the Council, was confident that “the leadership of the body is in strong hands, and I am sure they will give direction to the Civil Service, and help us realise our objectives. Help us do a good job for Ghanaians, because in all cases, at all times, it is their welfare that has to guide our actions.”



On her part, Chairperson of the Council, Justice Rose Owusu, on behalf of the other members of the Council, thanked President Akufo-Addo for the honour done and the confidence reposed in them.



“We acknowledge the fact that the task ahead is onerous, but with the help of the Almighty God and his direction, we pledge to discharge the duties attached to this appointment to the best of our abilities.”



“We also thank you sincerely for the privilege of involving us in your noble agenda for the transformation of our dear country, Ghana. We will do our best, and, as you said, the primary consideration being the interest of Ghana and the people of Ghana,” Justice Rose Owusu added.