Rwanda Offers Help For Ghana’s Reforms

Related Stories The Rwandan government has offered its experience and expertise to support the reforms being undertaken by the Nana Akufo-Addo government in Ghana.



President Paul Kagame made the offer on Wednesday October 1, 2017 when he met with Ghana’s Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on the side lines of the ongoing Global Business Forum on Africa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



The structural economic reforms being undertaken by the Ghana government, including the implementation of a National Digital Property Addressing System, the issuance of a National ID card, the introduction of a Paperless Port system and e-registration of businesses has already received commendation from international bodies such as the World Bank Group.



Rwanda is renowned for its business-friendly environment and is ranked highest in Africa for the ease of doing business.



Deputy Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, accompanied the Vice President on the trip.









Source: Peacefmonline.com/Ghana Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.