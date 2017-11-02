Ivorian AK 47 Rifle Lands In Kumasi

library image Related Stories AN AK 47 assault rifle and 56 rounds of live ammunition, which landed in Kumasi from the Ivory Coast, have been seized by the Ashanti Regional Police Command.



Personnel from the region’s highway patrol unit intercepted the weapon and the ammunition, concealed in a white fertilizer sack, on board a private Toyota saloon car with registration number AS 1108-17.



ASP Juliana Obeng, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ashanti Regional police, said at a media briefing that the seizure was made on October 21, 2017 at about 1:00 pm on the Kumasi-Obuasi highway.



She disclosed that 40-year-old Abubakari Mahama, who was arrested alongside the driver of the car – Ibrahim Owusu Sekyere – claimed ownership of the weapon, the ammunition and two empty magazines.



The police spokesperson indicated that Abubakari Mahama told the police detectives that the weapon was supplied by a 51-year-old Ivorian by name Amadu Yakubu, who is a resident of Nyamoransa, near Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana.



ASP Juliana Obeng revealed that the police were also having in their custody Amadu Yakubu, following his arrest on Sunday, October 29, at about 1:30 pm when he travelled to Kumasi to collect the proceeds from the sale of the weapon and the ammunition.



The Ivorian reportedly admitted in his caution statement of having sold the weapon and the ammunition to Abubakari Mahama, explaining that he obtained the AK 47 assault rifle during the civil unrest in his country and later brought it to Ghana from Abidjan for sale.



The police chief said Abubakari offered to pay GHȼ3,500 to the police in order to be set free, but they declined the perceived bribe.



Meanwhile, investigations continue.