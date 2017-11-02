Minister Restores Operation Cow Leg At Kwahu

Related Stories The Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has proposed the revival of Operation Cow Leg, which was suspended last year, to deal with the Fulani menace in the region.



A taskforce was put together under Operation Cow Leg to flush out Fulani herdsmen, who entered the region illegally with their cattle to destroy farms.



The Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, who disclosed this after a REGSEC meeting on Tuesday, October 31, said a proposal had been submitted to revive the operation since the herdsmen have resumed their activities.



According to him, they would send a proposal to government to create fodder bank in the Dwerebease enclave of the district to prevent the Fulani herdsmen from entering the area through the bush.



“A proposal to address the Fulani menace has been submitted to REGSEC by the Kwahuhene. We are also considering what used to be called the Operation Cow Leg. “The council is of the opinion that funds will be made available for the revival of Operation Cow Leg…A lot could be achieved. REGSEC will propose it to National Security for serious consideration.”



Mr. Daffour added that members of the REGSEC would visit the affected areas on Monday to meet the Fulani leadership in Kwahu, chiefs, farmers and other stakeholders to further discuss the issues.



The Minister said, “I must say we are not happy at all with these reprisal attacks which have led to the loss of lives. Every individual in this country matters, and we will ensure that the right things are done.”



“On the whole, the killings in Kwahu East were unfortunate, but the security agents will work around the clock to tackle the problems in the area.”



He assured the residents in the affected communities that the security agents in the region would handle the issues effectively.



Background



It would be recalled that nine Fulani herdsmen and two brothers from Kwahu were killed at Dwerebeafe, Aboyan and Mpeamu in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region following clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the bush.



Mahamadu Bahashi, 34, Molansu Osman, 33, and Bube Osman, 23, Sulley Yaw, 28, also known as Yaw Kitiwa, Kwesi Asiama, 45, and his brother Kwesi Boateng, 43, died in four-day bloody clashes.



Kwahu Chiefs Angry



Meanwhile, the Kwahumanhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, and the Traditional Council, have strongly condemned the clashes in Kwahu.



The Kwahuhene has set up a programme called Kwahu Cattle Ranching Control Programme to tackle the conflicts in the area.



A joint statement, signed by Zainu Bawa and Lt Col (Rtd) George Addo, chairmen of the Kwahu Steering Committee, noted that “we are saddened by the turn of events especially at a time when we have just started rolling out a comprehensive peace plan that will bring this unfortunate situation to an end.”



According to the statement, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, upon ascension to the Esono Gyima Mampong Agyei Stool as the Paramount Chief, established a steering committee to manage the rearing of cattle in Kwahu.



It said the registration of all cattle owners in Kwahu is expected to end by Saturday, 4th November 2017.



The statement said that any cattle ranch that fails to register after the period would be taken out of Kwahu land and sent to the established fodder banks at Wawase and Forifori in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District and Mem Fremkye and Amankwa in Kwahu Afram Plains North District by the end of this week before the taskforce starts the “operation.”



“All cattle owners who have their cattle in the above areas and decide to violate the orders shall lose their cattle after the stated period. All cattle owners must note that whoever violates the orders and rules that will be spelt out for the management and control of the sub-sector shall be severely dealt with in accordance with established laws and regulations,” it added.



Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II entreated the farmers and herdsmen, as well as the general public to be circumspect and help expose criminals who would take advantage of the situation.



The Kwahu Cattle Ranching Control Programme, which is being supported by Kwahu Traditional Council, the media, five MMDCEs of Kwahu, MPs, Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) and the Ghana National Association of Cattle Farmers (GNACAF), was initiated to manage the rearing of cattle in the Kwahu area and ensure peace.



Currently, the Police acted swiftly to restore calm to the area by deploring 85 police personnel led by the Director-General Police Operations, COP Akuffo Dampare, to the area.