BREAKING NEWS: Prof Francis Allotey Passes Away

Related Stories Professor Francis Kofi Ampenyin Allotey has passed away.



He died on Thursday, November 2, around 10 pm.



Speaking in an interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, a relative by name Sarah disclosed that Professor Francis Allotey, who was initially healthy Thursday morning; had made several complaints of ill health the same day and was rushed to the hospital.



He was later discharged but passed on to glory at the age of 85.



According to her UNESCO recently approved his centre, 'Professor Francis Kofi Ampenyin Allotey' as a centre of Excellence and had to attend a General conference coming Saturday, but unfortunately couldn't make it.



Biography



Professor Francis Kofi Ampenyin Allotey was a Professor of Mathematics, Scholar, Nuclear Physicist and a Consultant in Informatics for Development.



He was born in August 1932 at Saltpond in the Central Region of Ghana and received his early education at the Ghana National College.



He pursued further studies at the University Tutorial College, London Borough Polytechnic and London Imperial College of Science and Technology where he obtained the then coveted Diploma of Imperial College (London) in 1960.



At the national level he has held the positions of Chairman, Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, Chairman, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Chairman of the Management Board, Soil Research Institute, Chairman, Ghana Technical Committee on Nuclear Energy, President, Ghana Institute of Physics among others.



He was also a Consultant to several International Institutions, including United Nations Organization, United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), International Atomic Energy Agency, Intergovernmental Bureau for Information, and United Nations Industrial and Development Organization.



He is known for the “Allotey Formalism” which arose from his work on soft X-ray spectroscopy. A founding fellow of the African Academy of Sciences, in 1974 he became the first Ghanaian full professor of mathematics and head of the Department of Mathematics at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



He is the Chairman of Board of Trustees of the Accra Institute of Technology (AIT), and the President of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences (GAAS).



He is holder of master’s and doctorate degrees from Princeton University and the diploma of Imperial College (1960).



He is an honorary fellow of the IOP Institute of Physics.



The Professor Francis Allotey Graduate School was established in 2009 at the Accra Institute of Technology.



Professor Francis Kofi Ampenyin Allotey was recently inducted as Fellow of the Nigerian Mathematical Society (NMS).



The award was in recognition of Prof. Allotey’s outstanding contributions towards the advancement of mathematics, science and technology in Africa and across the globe.









