Deadline For Submission Of Entries For 22nd GJA Awards Extended

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has announced to all members and prospective entrants that the deadline for the submission of entries for the 22nd GJA Awards, originally scheduled for November 3, has been extended to Thursday, November 16.



A statement signed by Mr Affail Monney, President of the GJA, said the awards committee would be inaugurated on Friday, November 17.

The statement said the committee is made up of Dr Doris Dartey – Media Consultant/GJA Representative on the National media Commission as Chairperson.



The rest are Mr Albert Sam, columnist and immediate-past Public Affairs Director of Graphic Communications Group; Mrs Tina Aforo-Yeboah, Editor – Spectator; and Mrs Betty Apau-Oppong, former Director, GTV.



Mr Gabriel Bosompem – Manager TV3; Mr Peter Agbeko, Media Consultant/Lecturer, GIJ; Mr Kwasi Kpodo, Reuters Correspondent; and Mr Akwasi Agyeman, News Editor, Peace FM.



“All entries are to be addressed to the Chairperson, Media Awards Committee, Ghana Journalists Association, P.O. Box GP 4636, Accra, by 1700 hours of Thursday, November 16.



“The awards will be held at the Banquet Hall, State House, in Accra, on the theme ‘Safe Mining and Environmental Protection: The Role of the Media’, the statement said.