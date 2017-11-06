Afenyo-Markin Defends Action On UEW

Related Stories Outstanding legal brain and Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has stated that his recent decision to stand-in as counsel for a private citizen that pushed for the dissolution of the illegal Council of the University of Education- Winneba (UEW) was to ensure respect for law and order for the betterment of society.



According to him, every citizen of Ghana owes it a duty to stand-up against any acts of omission that contravenes the laws of the land as since that is only means to protect the integrity and future of the country.



The mandate of the University of Education Council had expired since 2013 but a presidential directive caused the members of the expired Council to continue to serve in apparent defiance of the law establishing the University.



The MP’s efforts lead to the eventual dissolution of the ‘illegal’ UEW Council and a new one constituted.



Mr.Afenyo-Markin who is Chairman of the Ghana Water Company made the call during an interaction session with Political Science students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) when they visited the Legislature last Friday.



He urged students to aspire to enter into active politics to help change the economic fortunes of the country for the better.



According to him, the students owe it a responsibility to become active participants in the governance by getting involve into politics which is a vehicle for the transformation of the country.



The young lawmaker urged the students to disabuse their mind from the perception that Parliament is always divided on partisan lines and asserted that 98%.of decisions are based on consensus building.



He encouraged the youth to eschew parochial interests irrespective of their, tribe and political persuasions because Ghana is for all.



The Effutu MP schooled the students on proceedings of Parliament, roles of clerks at table, committees of Parliament, leadership of Parliament among others.



The visit by the students was aimed at familiarizing themselves with the functions of the legislative arm of government.



Other places visited include the Supreme Court and the Kwame Nkrumah Museum.