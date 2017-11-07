Police Stop Vehicle Convoy Demo

Related Stories The Police on Tuesday stopped a planned demonstration by members of the Concerned Drivers Association who had wanted to embark on a protest on the streets of Accra with their vehicles.



They wanted to protest what they termed as high cost of fuel and cost of obtaining the new smart driver’s licence, which was launched on Tuesday by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).



They had told the police they were going to use about 50 vehicles in a convoy for the protest.



They intended pushing their cars on at some areas instead of driving them as part of the demonstration with the explanation that they can no longer cope with the cost of fuel at the pump and also wanted government to reduce the cost of acquiring the new driver’s licence.



But Chief Superintendent Kwesi Ofori in charge of Operations at the Greater Accra Regional Police Command said the move was going to create inconveniences for other commuters.



“We cannot permit this kind of demonstration. It is not in our books, it is not lawful, it is against public security, and public safety and public order,” he said.



But the drivers claimed they got police clearance to proceed with their action and therefore congregated at the Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Tuesday morning.



The police however prevented them for hitting the streets.