Police Accused Of Killing 2 'Innocent' Robbery Suspects In Kumasi

The police on Thursday shot and killed two suspected armed robbers at Sepe, who were said to be terrorizing residents of Kumasi.



Their names, according to the police had come up, following the arrest of a gang who had told police as part of their investigations that the two had been terrorizing residents in parts of the Kumasi metropolis.



The deceased persons were identified as 38-year-old Awudu Osman and Lukman



In the case of Osman, police officers had been dispatched to his residence to search for a pistol he was said to be hiding.



The police alleged that Osman and his accomplice attempted to escape in handcuffs after their arrest hence they were gunned down.



Meanwhile, the family of Osman have said he was innocent and that they will use all legal means to seek justice for deceased who was also known as Awudu Ninja.



Osman’s wife, Humu Musah in a radio interview said he was manhandled by the police when they came to the house to search for the said pistol and that they hit him several times with the butt of their guns and subjected him to severe beatings.



The pregnant Humu and mother of three said she fell in the process when the police ordered her to show them the exact place the weapon was hidden.



Parliament



The Member of Parliament for Asawase, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka raised the matter on the floor of Parliament on Friday and requested that the Minister of Interior should be summoned to speak to the matter.



“After the police had arrested three others, the names of the two were mentioned that they were aiding them with guns. The police went in to arrest them but after a search of their residence, they couldn’t find any guns. They had been in custody as the police tried to get information. They will lead them to an area where the police would search, but find nothing. At the fourth place they went according to the deputy minister, the gentlemen tried to abscond and were shot dead,” Alhaji Muntaka said on the floor of the House.



Following this, the First Deputy Speaker, Mr Joe Osei Owusu ordered that the Minister of Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery should appear before the house within 12 days to explain the circumstances under which the two men were shot at Sepe in Kumasi.