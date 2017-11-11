Rev. Owusu Bempah Threatens To Sue Over ‘Fake’ Jesus Christ Story

Related Stories Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has threatened to sue the media house which attributed the story of ‘fake’ Jesus Christ to him.



Media reports indicated that the Prophet had said Jesus Christ is fake and not the son of God.



However, the prophet in an interview on an Accra based radio station says the reports are false; describing the journalist behind the story as stupid and foolish.



He has requested from the media outlet responsible for the publication to state where and when he made such blasphemous statements.



Pastor Bempah who is currently outside the country says, his suit will be made official when he returns from his trip.



“I will sue that newspaper when I come back from my trip. It is as if the journalist behind the story is stupid and fool. Why do some Journalists try to disgrace people like that? Don’t they know their job?” Rev. Bempah fumed.



Background



Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah in an interview with Kofi TV stated that the real name of the son of God is not Jesus Christ but ‘Yeshua HaMashiach’.



He further explained that ‘Yeshua’ means ‘Salvation’ and ‘HaMashiach’ means ‘The Anointed One’.



The prophet maintained that Jesus of Nazareth, the man we read about in history books and in the New Testament, was merely a fabrication of first-century Romans, who created his gospels as a way to quell the messianic fervor of the Jews.



He stated that Jesus was a tool of psychological warfare used by the then Roman emperor, Constantine to get the Jews to stop causing trouble and love their Roman overlords.



This move by the Romans the prophet added made Christians to belief in a new deity called Jesus, “a celestial being subordinate to God”.



Rev. Owusu Bempah conceded there are many contradictions in the Bible due to translation.